BART

New Milpitas BART station nearly complete

The Milpitas BART station is seen on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
The new Milpitas BART station located near the Great Mall is nearly complete.

Earlier this year, the Valley Transportation Authority projected they could open the station this December, but more testing needs to be done.

The station is on schedule to open in June of 2018, and is part of the 10-mile BART to Silicon Valley extension from Fremont to San Jose.

The VTA broke ground on the $2.3 billion project in April of 2012. It includes the Milpitas station and the Berryessa station in North San Jose.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficBARTpublic transportationtrainscommutingtravelconstructionMilpitas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BART
New Caltrans report illustrates benefits of commuter rail
BART rider's phone stolen at San Francisco station, suspect arrested
BART Police hope to lure new recruits with $10K hiring bonus
EXCLUSIVE: BART cops bust fare evaders on camera in San Francisco
More BART
TRAFFIC
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
EB Highway 4 reopens in Antioch following police activity
New Caltrans report illustrates benefits of commuter rail
Long-awaited SMART Train service to begin in North Bay Aug. 25
More Traffic
Top Stories
Firefighters battling large grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
Girl braids hair to match friend, sends message about racism
Santa Clara officials, 49ers spar over audit results
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter to be arraigned in SJ
Tickets to go on sale for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
E. Bay leaders denounce racism ahead of Sunday rally in Berkeley
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
Show More
San Jose sharks, volunteers team up to build bikes for kids
San Jose organizations encouraged to apply for #BeautifySJ grant
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Bay Area coast
Some remains of sailors found on USS John McCain
Powerball jackpot soars to $700 million
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos