New Milpitas BART station nearly complete

The new Milpitas BART station located near the Great Mall is nearly complete.Earlier this year, the Valley Transportation Authority projected they could open the station this December, but more testing needs to be done.The station is on schedule to open in June of 2018, and is part of the 10-mile BART to Silicon Valley extension from Fremont to San Jose.The VTA broke ground on the $2.3 billion project in April of 2012. It includes the Milpitas station and the Berryessa station in North San Jose.