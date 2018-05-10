TRAFFIC

New Panhandle Park bikeway junction unveiled

Photo: Andy Thornley/Twitter

By Hoodline
Two-wheeled commuters who observed Bike to Work day may have noticed the latest improvement at Panhandle Park: a bypass at Fell and Shrader streets that permits westward-bound cyclists to cross Fell as they ride toward Golden Gate Park and JFK Drive.

The reconstruction is the latest in a a years-long transit and infrastructure project that's sprucing up the park. Work on the bypass included re-grading and paving, creating an ADA-compliant new transition onto Fell Street, and raised curbs intended to prevent washout from rainfall.
Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

Other pedestrian crossings and ramps were repaired earlier in the course of Panhandle work--some of them, like those at Ashbury, as early as 2012--but few are used as frequently as the Oak and Shrader bypass.

The new infrastructure is expected to help promote traffic safety and ease congestion for cyclists, along with nearby north-south Masonic corridor improvements underway.

Cyclists made free use of the junction this morning during Bike to Work Day, but on social media, some called for additional infrastructure improvements in the area, including the relocation of a light pole near a curb ramp at Fell and Baker, and repair work on the park's multi-use paths.
Previous junction in November 2017. | Photo: Google
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News