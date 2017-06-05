TRAFFIC

New plan would decriminalize most traffic violations in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A plan backed by the state's top judges would make most traffic violations civil offenses, instead of criminal.

According to our media partner the Mercury News the idea is to protect drivers from big fines and possible arrest.

DUI's would still be a crime but running a stop sign or going up to 15-miles-per-hour above the speed limit would not be.

Court leaders hope to work with the legislature next year to adopt a final plan.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Click here for a look at our real-time traffic maps.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayCHPjudgespeed limittraffic fatalitiesdrivingdriverCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fire next to Highway 24 in Orinda shuts down 2 lanes
Overturned vehicle cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
Cleanup of acid on San Leandro connector ramp continues
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
Fire next to Highway 24 in Orinda shuts down 2 lanes
Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy
Antolin Garcia-Torres spared death penalty in Sierra LaMar case
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
SJ neighbors say prized bushes chopped up, flowers stolen
SF Protesters seek release of detained North Bay men
Show More
Suspect in attack of man with cerebral palsy back in custody
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Warriors and Cavs headed to Cleveland for NBA Finals
Bill Cosby trial begins
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
More Photos