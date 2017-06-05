SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --A plan backed by the state's top judges would make most traffic violations civil offenses, instead of criminal.
According to our media partner the Mercury News the idea is to protect drivers from big fines and possible arrest.
DUI's would still be a crime but running a stop sign or going up to 15-miles-per-hour above the speed limit would not be.
Court leaders hope to work with the legislature next year to adopt a final plan.
