TRAFFIC

New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight

Photos: Dan Jackson/Twitter

By Hoodline
As part of the Public Works-led Haight Street sewer replacement project, new sidewalk pavers and plaques are currently being installed at the northwest and southeast corners of Haight Street at Fillmore and Divisadero streets.

Public Works spokesperson Alex Murillo told us via email that the design and content of the plaques was overseen by Lower Haight Merchants and Neighbors Association (LoHaMNA). They will be completed in three to four weeks.

As we reported back in 2015, LoHaMNA collected the stories for the plaques from local residents during community meetings and via a Google form.

The survey asked for 200-character descriptions of people, nature, icons and events important to the Lower Haight. The two plaques that have already been installed describe the histories of Duboce Park and the Peacock Lounge.
An artist's rendering of the initial ideas from 2015. | Via walkstop.org

The sidewalk plaques were paid for by a January 2015 city grant intended to "green & beautify" San Francisco neighborhoods. The $33,300 grant was designated for public art, physical improvements and landscaping at the intersection of Haight and Fillmore streets.


According to an update posted to the project's website last month, work was delayed because of a missing mortar mix necessary to complete the installation. The mix has now arrived, and work will continue as scheduled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
SFMTA says bus operator shortage is causing commuter delays
Golden Gate Bridge lanes reopened after rollover accident
Pedalfest returns to Jack London Square
Hwy 24 reopens after CHP vehicle burns with exploding ammo
More Traffic
Top Stories
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
10,000 structures threatened as Mendocino Complex Fire grows to nearly 56,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Ferguson Fire continues slow march forward
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
Rarely seen fire tornadoes spark research to forecast wildfire intensity
Show More
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
LeBron James opens school for at-risk students in Ohio
Do you have enough fire insurance?
ABC7 Star: Registered nurse and lactation consultant Serena Meyer
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
More News