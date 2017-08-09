TRAFFIC

Northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont reopens after car fire

Traffic was diverted off northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont Wednesday night after a car fire that forced the closure of all lanes. Officials reopened the highway shortly after 8 p.m.

At 7:04 p.m., at least three vehicles were reported to be on fire on the highway, near the Fremont Boulevard off-ramp, CHP officials said.

At least one vehicle was reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

The incident prompted CHP officers to shut down all northbound lanes at 7:18 p.m. An estimated time for when the highway would reopen was not given.

