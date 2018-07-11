DRONEVIEW7

OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'

Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12 -- we went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected. (KGO-TV)

Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12. The $2.1 billion Salesforce Transit Center is designed to meet the region's transit needs of the future. We went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected.

The transit center is the centerpiece of a new neighborhood South of Market Street. With a 5 acre public park on top, the center will welcome bus traffic from all around the Bay Area on the second level.

Deep beneath the center, the future is on hold. A train tunnel that will eventually welcome Caltrain from the Peninsula, and high-speed rail from Los Angeles awaits additional funding to complete.

In the meantime, sit back, and relax as you watch this exclusive aerial drone photography of what has been dubbed "The Grand Central Station of the West."

Click here for more amazing views from DRONEVIEW7.

OVER IT: San Francisco's world-class skyline
DRONEVIEW7 checks out what makes San Francisco such an amazing place to live and visit.

