Overturned big rig closes northbound Hwy 101 ramp to eastbound Hwy 92

Accident in San Mateo, California on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
The transition ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to westbound state Highway 92 in San Mateo has reopened early this morning after a produce truck overturned, spilled its cargo and blocked multiple lanes of the transition ramps on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the transition to eastbound state Highway 92 is still closed as of 12:40 a.m. and there is no estimated time of reopening.

CHP officials said the box truck was carrying 80,000 pounds of produce when it overturned just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, but no one was injured and the truck was the only vehicle involved.

A related fire has broken out underneath the over-crossing of state Highway 92, according to the CHP, but officials could not confirm if the truck was on fire.
