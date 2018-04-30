TRAFFIC

Overturned semi-truck cleared from NB Hwy 101 lanes in Novato

Semi-truck crash in Novato, California on Monday, April 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. --
All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 have reopened just south of San Antonio Road in unincorporated Marin County after a semi-truck overturned early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the truck overturned around 1:40 a.m. A Sig-alert was issued just after 2 a.m., as there is no estimated time of re-opening. There are no injuries and other vehicles were involved, the CHP said.

All lanes were reopened before 5:30 a.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHighway 101semi crashNovato
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News