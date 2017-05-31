A sig alert has been issued in the San Leandro area after a truck carrying hazardous materials overturned on a freeway connector ramp Wednesday, spilling acid on the roadway.The crash was first reported around 11:25 a.m. on the southbound I-238 connector ramp from northbound I-880. The ramp was closed while San Leandro police responded to the crash.Traffic was being diverted away from the area.The California Highway Patrol said the hazardous materials spill was small, and involved some type of acid that hit the roadway. There was no danger to the public.The CHP estimated the roadway would be closed until at least 4 p.m.