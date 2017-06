An overturned vehicle that was blocking westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge this morning has been removed and the roadway is clear, California Highway Patrol officials said.The crash, which involved three vehicles, was reported at 6:56 a.m. west of Treasure Island and blocked the two left westbound lanes, CHP officials said.The overturned vehicle was removed around 8:15 a.m. and the lanes reopened.No other details about the crash were available from the CHP.