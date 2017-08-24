TRAFFIC

Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro

EMBED </>More Videos

BART is reporting major delays at the Bay Fair station in San Leandro. The delay is affecting all trains in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
BART officials temporarily closed the Bay Fair station in San Leandro Thursday afternoon because a person on the tracks was hit by a train.

BART tweeted out that a person on the tracks was killed.


Trains were briefly being turned around before arriving at Bay Fair, but as of 3:09 p.m. they're single-tracking through the station, according to a BART spokesperson.

The Bay Fair station is now back open, but residual delays continue systemwide.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficBARTmedical emergencytraffic delaySan Leandro
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
VIDEO: 7 things to know before catching a ride on SMART train
New Milpitas BART station nearly complete
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
EB Highway 4 reopens in Antioch following police activity
More Traffic
Top Stories
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
Hiker struck by lightning in Sierra Nevada recovering
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas is dead at 69
100 feral cats found at rural property in Santa Cruz's Boulder Creek
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Presidio businesses make plans ahead of Patriot Prayer Rally
Show More
CA Supreme Court approves change to death penalty
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
Harvey expected to make landfall as a major hurricane
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
More News
Top Video
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
CA Supreme Court approves change to death penalty
More Video