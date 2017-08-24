4:27pm Update: Bay Fair station has now re-opened. There was a fatality and we apologize for the delays but we are now in recovery. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

3:05pm Update: The Bay Fair station is currently closed due to a major medical emergency. Trains are being turned back before the station. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

3:07pm update: trains are now being allowed to single track through Bay Fair station again without stopping. Major Medical Emergency. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

A detailed BART service advisory has been issued: https://t.co/G8Clxd8beX — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 24, 2017

BART officials temporarily closed the Bay Fair station in San Leandro Thursday afternoon because a person on the tracks was hit by a train.BART tweeted out that a person on the tracks was killed.Trains were briefly being turned around before arriving at Bay Fair, but as of 3:09 p.m. they're single-tracking through the station, according to a BART spokesperson.The Bay Fair station is now back open, but residual delays continue systemwide.Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.