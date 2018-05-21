Police activity triggers block Muni N-Judah line

San Francisco Municipal Railway's N-Judah line is delayed in both directions due to police activity, the agency announced early this morning.Officials sent out an alert at 5:35 a.m. saying inbound trains are being switched back at the Fillmore Street due to the police activity at Church Street and Duboce Avenue.Bus shuttles are providing service outbound between Church Street/Duboce Avenue area stops to the Castro, Divisadero, Haight, Cole, Frederick and Arugello stops.No further information was immediately available.