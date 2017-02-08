TRAFFIC

Emergency pothole repairs triggers massive backup on WB I-580 in Livermore

Emergency pot hole repair on I-580 in Livermore, California, Wednesday, February 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
At least 15 vehicles have flat tires from a pothole that opened up WB I-580 in Livermore, the CHP says. Officials expect repairs on the pothole to continue until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The right lanes are blocked and drivers are asked to consider alternate routes. A backup of more than 13 miles could be seen by Sky7 earlier this morning.



This is in the same area where emergency pothole repairs brought the commute to a standstill two weeks ago.

