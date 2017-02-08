Ouch! WB 580 drive time all the way up to 90 minutes. It will only get worse due to pothole repair @ Greenville. pic.twitter.com/OjARqv98eO — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 8, 2017

Just got some BAD NEWS if Altamont Pass is part of your commute- 2 right lanes closed for repair, NEW ETO 3PM. pic.twitter.com/0OF3WuuIXf — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 8, 2017

**Sig Alert** for WB 580 near Greenville Rd- major pothole, at least 15 vehicles w/ flats, 2 right lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/ZNPdWmpAfB — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 8, 2017

At least 15 vehicles have flat tires from a pothole that opened up WB I-580 in Livermore, the CHP says. Officials expect repairs on the pothole to continue until 3 p.m. Wednesday.The right lanes are blocked and drivers are asked to consider alternate routes. A backup of more than 13 miles could be seen by Sky7 earlier this morning.This is in the same area where emergency pothole repairs brought the commute to a standstill two weeks ago.