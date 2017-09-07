MARATHONS

JP Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge Run along Embarcadero to impact traffic in San Francisco

Driving in San Francisco Thursday night could be tricky due to a big race that's taking place along the Embarcadero. (https://www.jpmorganchasecc.com)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Driving in San Francisco Thursday night could be tricky due to a big race that's taking place along the Embarcadero.

Approximately 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the JP Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge Run.

It starts at 7:15 p.m. at McCovey Cove, continues along the Embarcadero and winds through some piers before looping back. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency notes that streets will begin to close around 6:45 p.m. and may reopen around 8 p.m.

This will likely impact those both trying to get to the Bay Bridge and also exit the bridge, so you'll want to plan accordingly.

According to the SFMTA, there are no service impacts or reroutes for the event but the following street closures will be in effect:

  • Terry Francois: between 3rd & South Street

  • 3rd St (northbound only): between King & Channel

  • 3rd St (southbound only): Easternmost lane between Berry and Channel

  • 3rd St (southbound only): Westerrnmost lane between Channel and Mission Bay Blvd North King St (eastbound only): between 3rd & 2nd streets

  • Embarcadero: between 2nd & Howard

  • Intersections: The Embarcadero at 2nd, Townsend, Brannan, Bryant, Harrison

Click here to take a look at our live traffic maps.
