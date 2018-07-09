Carpool lanes could be coming to Highway 101 and Interstate 280 in San Francisco.The Chronicle reports one lane would go in the southbound direction on 280 all the way up to near San Francisco International Airport.The northbound land would be on Highway 101 and start at the Interstate 380 junction.The price tag for the project could run as high as $100 million. It would involve converting the shoulder or existing lanes.There are also questions as to whether they would become express lanes and charge drivers a toll to use them.