A San Francisco supervisor board committee will consider new legislation to regulate electric scooters at a hearing Monday.The increase of electric scooters and dockless bikes on the City's streets has gotten mixed reaction.The transportation alternatives help reduce traffic and pollution but can also block sidewalks and curb ramps.On Friday the city's public works department seized 66 scooters they say were blocking traffic.If a committee pushes forward the legislation tonight - it will go before the board of supervisors tomorrow for a vote.There will be time for public comment.