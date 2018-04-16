  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
San Francisco leaders meeting to consider regulating electric scooters

A San Francisco supervisor board committee will consider new legislation to regulate electric scooters at a hearing Monday. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco supervisor board committee will consider new legislation to regulate electric scooters at a hearing Monday.

The increase of electric scooters and dockless bikes on the City's streets has gotten mixed reaction.

RELATED: Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose, cities hustle to regulate

The transportation alternatives help reduce traffic and pollution but can also block sidewalks and curb ramps.

On Friday the city's public works department seized 66 scooters they say were blocking traffic.

RELATED: BART dealing with shared LimeBikes causing hazards at stations

If a committee pushes forward the legislation tonight - it will go before the board of supervisors tomorrow for a vote.

There will be time for public comment.

Click here to read a letter from the SFMTA on dockless bikes and scooters.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on bikes.
