TRAFFIC

San Francisco, San Jose may use automated speed enforcement cameras

A speed camera sits on the street on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco and San Jose city officials joined forces today in calling for the state to allow the use of automated speed cameras to enforce speed limits and reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, announced Assembly Bill 342 to authorize a five-year pilot program allowing San Jose and San Francisco to install and test the cameras.

State law currently allows the use of automated cameras for red-light enforcement but not for speed enforcement.

Speaking today at San Francisco General Hospital, Chiu said automated speed enforcement, which is already used in 142 other communities across the country, has been proven to reduce speeding, change driver behavior and reduce crashes leading to injuries and deaths.

Speed is the single biggest factor in predicting whether someone will survive a vehicle crash, Chiu said.

In San Francisco, an average of 30 people are killed every year and 500 more hospitalized because of traffic crashes. In San Jose, between 40 and 60 have been killed annually in recent years and around 150 were severely injured.

"We know how to fix this problem," Chiu said. "It is time we took this important step to put an end to these senseless traffic fatalities."

San Francisco and San Jose have both adopted Vision Zero policies, calling for traffic fatalities to be reduced to zero by the year 2024.

While San Francisco has made use of traffic engineering programs and driver education and enforcement campaigns, Mayor Ed Lee said the city still spends $35 million a year responding to traffic crashes.

"In San Francisco, we want communities where people can safely work, shop, play and live," Lee said. "For that to happen, we need to enforce speed limits on our city streets."

San Jose previously operated an automated speed enforcement camera program from 1996 to 2007, but suspended the program in the face of legal challenges and a lack of support from state legislators.

"How ironic, that here in the heart of Silicon Valley, the law does not allow us to use this critical technology," Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Chiu's legislation would allow the cameras to be used only on streets where collisions have occurred leading to injuries and deaths. Drivers traveling more than 10 mph over the speed limit will receive a $100 fine, to be sent by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The bill has the backing of other local legislators including state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, state Sen. Jim Beall, D-San Jose, and Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic camerasdrivingspeed limitSan FranciscoSan Jose
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Ginat Pothole blocking lanes on 580 in Livermore, delays through 9PM
BART service resumes in Richmond following downed power line
SF officials making Embarcadero more bike friendly
Muni trying to prevent drivers from getting stuck in SF light rail tunnel
More Traffic
Top Stories
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
Ginat Pothole blocking lanes on 580 in Livermore, delays through 9PM
Caltrans working to clear mudslide on Highway 17
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
Good Samaritan pulls driver from submerged car near Livermore
Show More
FBI investigating violent U.C. Berkeley protest
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
1,000 new U.S. citizens pledge allegiance in Oakland ceremony
5 Key Moments From the Appeals Court Hearing on Trump's Travel Ban
Bicyclist killed in crash near North Berkeley BART
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos