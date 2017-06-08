TRAFFIC

SF planning commission discusses closing parts of the Great Highway

The San Francisco planning commission is considering shutting down part of the Great Highway permanently to stop the erosion and rising sea levels threatening the Lake Merced Tunnel, which keeps sewage from spewing into the ocean. (KGO-TV )

The San Francisco planning commission is considering shutting down part of the Great Highway permanently, which would mean huge changes for commuters between the Peninsula and San Francisco.

The commission is talking about shutting down the Great Highway extension between Sloat and Skyline Boulevards.

They say they're doing it to stop the erosion and rising sea levels threatening the Lake Merced Tunnel, which keeps sewage from spewing into the ocean.

Eventually the goal is to shut down all southbound lanes and force traffic onto the northbound side.

Beach restrooms and a parking lot near Sloat Boulevard will also be moved inland to create more beach space.
