SFMTA To Install New Bus Stop Signage, Lighting

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will install new signs and solar-powered lights at its 3,600 bus stops starting in April, the agency announced Monday.
On the new signs, rapid bus lines will be shown in red, while all others will appear in blue. Currently, 22 of the new signs are in operation.
Solar-powered lighting by Urban Solar will make it easier for waiting riders to be seen by bus operators after dusk. The lights, which contain four LEDs powered by a five-watt solar panel, have already been installed at all inbound stops on the 14-Mission rapid line.
"This new feature will make bus stops safer for the patron and more efficient for the operator," the agency wrote in a blog post.
"Advancements in solar power and super-efficient LED bulbs will be lighting the way for all of our Muni routes going forward," they noted.
The project is a joint effort between SFMTA and advertising company Clear Channel, which signed a 15-year transit shelter advertising and maintenance agreement with the agency in 2007.
Officials added that stops along the 8-Bayshore line will most likely be the next ones to receive the equipment upgrade.
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco