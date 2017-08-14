SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --Police say southbound I-880 in San Leandro will be closed until at least 10:30 a.m. today while officials investigate a shooting that occurred near Lewelling Boulevard.
Latest from @amyhollyfield at the scene of shooting investigation on SB 880 in San Leandro- all lanes remain closed for 3-4 more hours. pic.twitter.com/3WUImLp0JG— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 14, 2017
The lanes were closed at 2:44 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued a few minutes later, CHP officials said.
Officers said a person was shot in the head overnight after someone in a white car pulled up to a dark car and fired into that vehicle.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and is in critical condition.
Officials said there were passengers inside the car, but they are all OK.
Police are still searching for the shooting suspect.
Lots of red lights on Southbound 880 in San Leandro. Avoid! All lanes closed for police investigation- cars must exit at Lewelling. pic.twitter.com/R1q3xwZ6Sd— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 14, 2017