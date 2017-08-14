TRAFFIC

Shooting investigation closes southbound I-880 in San Leandro

Police say southbound I-880 in San Leandro will be closed until 10:30 a.m. Monday while officials investigate a shooting that left one person in critical condition. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say southbound I-880 in San Leandro will be closed until at least 10:30 a.m. today while officials investigate a shooting that occurred near Lewelling Boulevard.


The lanes were closed at 2:44 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued a few minutes later, CHP officials said.

Officers said a person was shot in the head overnight after someone in a white car pulled up to a dark car and fired into that vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and is in critical condition.

Officials said there were passengers inside the car, but they are all OK.

Police are still searching for the shooting suspect.
