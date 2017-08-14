Latest from @amyhollyfield at the scene of shooting investigation on SB 880 in San Leandro- all lanes remain closed for 3-4 more hours. pic.twitter.com/3WUImLp0JG — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 14, 2017

Lots of red lights on Southbound 880 in San Leandro. Avoid! All lanes closed for police investigation- cars must exit at Lewelling. pic.twitter.com/R1q3xwZ6Sd — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 14, 2017

Police say southbound I-880 in San Leandro will be closed until at least 10:30 a.m. today while officials investigate a shooting that occurred near Lewelling Boulevard.The lanes were closed at 2:44 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued a few minutes later, CHP officials said.Officers said a person was shot in the head overnight after someone in a white car pulled up to a dark car and fired into that vehicle.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and is in critical condition.Officials said there were passengers inside the car, but they are all OK.Police are still searching for the shooting suspect.