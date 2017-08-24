Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay

SMART train service officially starts Friday in the North Bay.The first train with passengers leaves the Sonoma County Airport Station at 12:49 p.m. Friday afternoon.Service will be free all day on opening day, and half price through Labor Day.Trains run both weekdays and weekends and connect with other transit options like buses and ferries.SMART does accept Clipper Cards, bikes are allowed on board and passengers can buy both food and drinks, including alcohol - while on the train.A total of 10 stations are opening between downtown San Rafael and the Sonoma County Airport.Six more stations are expected to open in the next few years.