TRAFFIC

Southbound I-880 in San Leandro reopens following shooting investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say southbound I-880 in San Leandro will be closed until 10:30 a.m. Monday while officials investigate a shooting that left one person in critical condition. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say southbound I-880 in San Leandro has reopened after a shooting left one person in critical condition early Monday morning.

The lanes were closed at 2:44 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued a few minutes later, CHP officials said.
RELATED: Live traffic maps

Officers said a person was shot in the head overnight after someone in a white car pulled up to a dark car and fired into that vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and is in critical condition.

Officials said there were passengers inside the car, but they are all OK.

Police are still searching for the shooting suspect.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficshootingI-880crimegunsgun violenceinvestigationpoliceSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont reopens after car fire
San Francisco neighborhood pumps brakes on bikeshare program
Lawmaker slams proposed Livermore BART extension
Small grass fire impacting traffic on Hwy 80 near Berkeley
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Amazon offers refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
Sessions defends Trump on Charlottesville, says car ramming fits 'domestic terrorism'
Show More
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Amazon offers refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
More Video