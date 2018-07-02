TRAFFIC

Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Children between the ages of 8 to 15 on a bus to wear a seatbelt or be properly restrained. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Three new traffic laws are now in effect in California.

The first law in effect applies to private carriers like church buses and employee shuttles. The DMV and CHP will oversee a program to ensure private carriers are operating in a safe manner and maintain adequate insurance coverage.
RELATED: Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area

The second requires children between the ages of 8 to 15 on a bus to wear a seatbelt or be properly restrained.

The last law in effect prohibits Uber or Lyft drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher from transporting passengers.

This lowers the legal limit from 0.08 BAC for commercial drivers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpoliticslawsdrivingbusDUIalcoholuberlyftrideshareCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area
TRAFFIC
Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area
16 hurt when school bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike
BART moves ahead with canopies over station entrances
Police to test ShotSpotter tech along Highway 4
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Show More
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
Report: Car burglaries on the rise in Marin County
Family visiting SF says hospital charged $18K to treat baby with bottle, nap
SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death
More News