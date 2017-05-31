Traffic backup on Bay Bridge after man climbs on middle anchorage

#BayBridge w/b at center anchorage expect delays. CHP Officers currently negotiating with distraught party on top of anchorage. pic.twitter.com/O04kPL6CY5 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) May 31, 2017

A man who climbed onto the middle anchorage of the western span of the Bay Bridge, triggering a massive backup for drivers heading into San Francisco, has come down.Two lanes are closed and traffic coming into San Francisco is backing up through the Maze.The part of the bridge the man was on is about 20 to 25 feet above the roadway.