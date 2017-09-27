VIDEO: Why it was a bad day to commute in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It was a bad day for traffic in the Bay Area on Wednesday after several incidents caused major delays.
An overturned big-rig blocked two lanes on eastbound I-80 west of Ashby Avenue in Berkeley around 7 a.m.
A standoff between police and a suspect on I-80 in Emeryville caused traffic backup for miles.
A dog wandering on the tracks near Oakland Coliseum Station prompted major train delays.
Two AC Transit buses crashed at the intersection of Fremont Street and Folsom in San Francisco.