VIDEO: Why it was a bad day to commute in the Bay Area

It was a bad day for traffic in the Bay Area on Wednesday after several incidents caused major delays.An overturned big-rig blocked two lanes on eastbound I-80 west of Ashby Avenue in Berkeley around 7 a.m. standoff between police and a suspect on I-80 in Emeryville caused traffic backup for miles. dog wandering on the tracks near Oakland Coliseum Station prompted major train delays. Two AC Transit buses crashed at the intersection of Fremont Street and Folsom in San Francisco.