TRAFFIC

Warm Springs BART station in Fremont closing over the weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

This weekend BART will close down its newest station so it can work on adding more stations. (KGO-TV )

FREMONT, Calif. --
This weekend BART will close down it's newest station so it can work on adding more stations.

The Warm Springs station in South Fremont will close this Saturday and Sunday.

BART will provide free buses for passengers in that area.

The agency has a 10-mile extension planned which will include two new stations, one in Milpitas and one in the Berryessa area of North San Jose.

BART is installing new software and running test trains to make sure it works.

This is the first of two weekend closures. The date for the second one hasn't been announced.
Related Topics:
trafficcommutingtransportationconstructionBARTtrainsFremont
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Overturned truck spills hazardous materials in San Leandro
Traffic backup on Bay Bridge after man climbs on middle anchorage
Bay Area officials team up with carpool app to alleviate traffic jams
BART service resumes following system-wide delays
More Traffic
Top Stories
Attorney discusses settlement for Abuslin police sex scandal case -- WATCH LIVE
Traffic backup on Bay Bridge after man climbs on middle anchorage
LeBron James' home vandalized, spray-painted with racial slur
Garner boy who became honorary police officer dies
Report: UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room
Bay Area officials team up with carpool app to alleviate traffic jams
White House official: Trump plans to pull US from Paris deal
Show More
Novato High School student named athlete of the month
Laptop battery causes fire on SFO bound flight
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
More News
Top Video
Traffic backup on Bay Bridge after man climbs on middle anchorage
Report: UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room
Garner boy who became honorary police officer dies
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
More Video