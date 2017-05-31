This weekend BART will close down it's newest station so it can work on adding more stations.The Warm Springs station in South Fremont will close this Saturday and Sunday.BART will provide free buses for passengers in that area.The agency has a 10-mile extension planned which will include two new stations, one in Milpitas and one in the Berryessa area of North San Jose.BART is installing new software and running test trains to make sure it works.This is the first of two weekend closures. The date for the second one hasn't been announced.