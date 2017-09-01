TRAFFIC

Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash

A big-rig crash is seen on westbound I-80 in San Pablo, Calif. on Friday, September 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN PABLO, Calif. --
Two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo reopened following a big-rig crash early Friday morning.

The lanes reopened and a traffic alert was canceled at about 9:50 a.m. on Highway 80 at San Pablo Dam Road after a big-rig crashed into an overpass and debris spread onto the highway.

CHP Officer Kevin Bartlett said no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the mishap.

The crash was first reported at 5:02 a.m.
Click here for live traffic maps.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentI-80CHPSan Pablo
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
Lake Merritt BART station to close for project during Labor Day weekend
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
More Traffic
Top Stories
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
Epic Bay Area heat wave forces cancellation of events, school activities
Show More
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt from police
Disney, ABC7 'Day of Giving' raises millions to support Hurricane Harvey victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos