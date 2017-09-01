Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash

SAN PABLO, Calif. --Two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo reopened following a big-rig crash early Friday morning.
The lanes reopened and a traffic alert was canceled at about 9:50 a.m. on Highway 80 at San Pablo Dam Road after a big-rig crashed into an overpass and debris spread onto the highway.
Sig Alert cancelled, all lanes open as of 9:51am. https://t.co/LyS310Ttvg— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) September 1, 2017
CHP Officer Kevin Bartlett said no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the mishap.
The crash was first reported at 5:02 a.m.
Sounds like it'll be another 2 hrs until WB 80 clears at San Pablo Dam Rd- still cleaning debris from crash at 5am. pic.twitter.com/0Rp4HDaUSN— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) September 1, 2017