Westbound I-80 reopens in Rodeo following shooting investigation

Westbound Interstate 80 reopened about 9:05 p.m. Sunday after being closed for about two hours in Contra Costa County as the California Highway Patrol investigated a freeway shooting near Hercules and Rodeo.The highway's westbound lanes were closed at Cummings Skyway near Crockett. Traffic was at first guided onto Cummings Skyway and then onto Highway 4 and back to I-80; later, traffic was kept off of a longer stretch of the freeway, guided onto San Pablo Avenue all the way to Pinole.There was no specific information about the shooting itself available Sunday night.