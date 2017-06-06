That trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one way tickets for as low as $49. The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.One-way flights from San Francisco to destinations like Los Angeles, Portland and San Diego were among those available for $49 one way. The same price goes for flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Reno/Tahoe from Oakland and San Jose.There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.