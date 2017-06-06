AIR TRAVEL

Southwest Airline's 72-hour sale includes $49 one-way flights from SF, Oakland, San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Are you ready to book your summer vacation? Southwest Airlines announced a slew of flight deals as low as $49, available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the city where the flight is taking off.

SAN FRANCISCO --
That trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one way tickets for as low as $49. The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.

RELATED VIDEO: Roundup of recent air travel trouble

The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

RELATED: Study finds airline satisfaction reaches all-time high

One-way flights from San Francisco to destinations like Los Angeles, Portland and San Diego were among those available for $49 one way. The same price goes for flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Reno/Tahoe from Oakland and San Jose.

You can see all the deals to the three airports here.

There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldSan FranciscoSan Francisco International AirportOaklandOakland International AirportSan JoseMineta San Jose International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIR TRAVEL
Pilots, Congress weigh on Trump's plan to privatize air traffic control
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Bay Area LIFE: Get Outta with a culinary adventure in the Yucatan
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
More air travel
TRAVEL
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Bay Area LIFE: Get Outta with a culinary adventure in the Yucatan
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Passengers from evacuated Newark plane arrive at SFO
More Travel
Top Stories
Former first lady speaks at Apple's WWDC in San Jose
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
Beloved Amador Valley High teacher dies day after retiring
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
Attacker with hammer shot near Notre Dame Cathedral, police say
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
Show More
CA Supreme Court hearing arguments in case challenging Prop 66
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Petaluma man says friend stole $200K of Star Wars memorabilia
Governor Brown says U.S. will stay in climate fight
British police ID 3rd London Bridge attacker
More News
Top Video
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
Former first lady speaks at Apple's WWDC in San Jose
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
Ghost Ship founder booked into Santa Rita Jail
More Video