Aloha Friday: Learning the ancient art of lei making

In Honolulu, visitors from around the world can learn the rich tradition of this cultural art form from an expert! (KGO)

HONOLULU (KGO) --
Making and sharing Lei is Hawaii's ultimate expression of Aloha- and in Honolulu, visitors from around the world can learn the rich tradition of this cultural art form from an expert!

Master lei maker Meleana Estes teaches workshops and classes in the ancient art of lei making. The hands-on lessons are designed for anyone who wants to learn, and the experience is something truly unique. From private classes to large groups, lessons include all the flora, fauna, tools and instruction needed to create a masterpiece.

All you need is your own creativity and a little Aloha!

Find out more:

Meleana Hawaii

Lei Making Workshops and Classes
meleana.com/
