Bay Area LIFE: Discover the Capay Valley!

There are many hidden gems waiting for you in the Capay Valley. You can enjoy beautiful scenery, delicious food, olive oil tasting, golfing and gaming.This is your one stop source for fun, entertainment, and relaxation! Located in sunny Brooks, California, the 415,000-square foot property features thousands of slot machines, eight restaurants, numerous concerts and comedy shows, an outdoor swimming pool, a casino gift shop, and so much more! From its beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985, Cache Creek has grown exponentially now boasting over 100 table games, a 6-table Poker Room, and a 200-room luxury hotel and health spa. The Casino Resort continues to develop with a hotel expansion slated for completion in 2019.Address:14455 CA-16, Brooks, Calif. 95606Overlooking the hills of Northern California's Capay Valley, Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room possesses over 14,000 acres of production, making it one of the most diverse farming operations in Yolo County. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, this Tribe strives to honor and preserve their ancestor's legacy, as well as the fertile valley that houses their culture and tradition. Making and selling a plethora of products, including olive oil, vinegar, and wildflower honey, Séka Hills cultivates through a lens of environmental stewardship in all of its operations.Address: 19326 Rd 78, Brooks, CA 95606The Road Trip Bar & Grill serves classic American food with locally sourced ingredients for a Capay, Calif. twist. With a bevy of beverages offered at the 25-foot Brazilian stone bar, an outdoor Beer & Wine Garden, a summer concert series, and weekly specials, this bar and grill makes for the perfect stop on a family road trip through Yolo County.Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA 95607