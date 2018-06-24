BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Discover the Capay Valley!

EMBED </>More Videos

There are many hidden gems waiting for you in the Capay Valley. You can enjoy beautiful scenery, delicious food, olive oil tasting, golfing and gaming. (KGO)

BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) --
There are many hidden gems waiting for you in the Capay Valley. You can enjoy beautiful scenery, delicious food, olive oil tasting, golfing and gaming.

Cache Creek Casino Resort:

This is your one stop source for fun, entertainment, and relaxation! Located in sunny Brooks, California, the 415,000-square foot property features thousands of slot machines, eight restaurants, numerous concerts and comedy shows, an outdoor swimming pool, a casino gift shop, and so much more! From its beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985, Cache Creek has grown exponentially now boasting over 100 table games, a 6-table Poker Room, and a 200-room luxury hotel and health spa. The Casino Resort continues to develop with a hotel expansion slated for completion in 2019.

Address:14455 CA-16, Brooks, Calif. 95606
cachecreek.com

Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room:

Overlooking the hills of Northern California's Capay Valley, Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room possesses over 14,000 acres of production, making it one of the most diverse farming operations in Yolo County. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, this Tribe strives to honor and preserve their ancestor's legacy, as well as the fertile valley that houses their culture and tradition. Making and selling a plethora of products, including olive oil, vinegar, and wildflower honey, Séka Hills cultivates through a lens of environmental stewardship in all of its operations.

Address: 19326 Rd 78, Brooks, CA 95606
sekahills.com

Road Trip Diner:
The Road Trip Bar & Grill serves classic American food with locally sourced ingredients for a Capay, Calif. twist. With a bevy of beverages offered at the 25-foot Brazilian stone bar, an outdoor Beer & Wine Garden, a summer concert series, and weekly specials, this bar and grill makes for the perfect stop on a family road trip through Yolo County.

Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA 95607
roadtripbg.com

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbay area liferestaurantgamblinghotelspasocietyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife
Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate 4th of July with the San Francisco Symphony!
Bay Area LIFE: Advanced care at UCSF-Washington Cancer Center
More bay area life
TRAVEL
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
Video of TSA patting down 96-year-old woman sparks outrage
More Travel
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News