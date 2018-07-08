TRAVEL

BAY AREA LIFE: Learn about the past, present and future of Santa Clara!

Over the years, the city of Santa Clara has become a hub for adventure, learning, and family entertainment. Recently, the Santa Clara CVB announced a new development plan for a brand new strip of shops and restaurants coming to the city. Let's take a look at some of Santa Clara's amazing locations to date!

Timeline:
  • Founded by the Franciscan order in 1777, the beautiful Mission Santa Clara is 8th of 21 Spanish Missions.


  • Established in 1851, Santa Clara University offers education that combines high-tech innovation, creativity, and social entrepreneurship with Jesuit tradition. Take a stroll through a beautiful walkway surrounded by palm trees, fountains, and lush gardens at Santa Clara University's Pedestrian Mall.


  • Founded in 1965, the Triton Museum of Art offers free admission to explore numerous art exhibits, including contemporary and historical works.


  • From its opening in 1976 to the present day, California's Great America remains a beloved icon within the city of Santa Clara. The theme park is home to a number of exhilarating roller coasters, water rides, and entertaining performances. The brand new single rail steel coaster, RailBlazer, is now open!


  • In 1986, the largest enclosed mall in Santa Clara opened its doors. Today, Westfield Valley Fair offers more than 250 top brands, delicious dining options, and more!

  • Opening in 1992, the 10,000 square foot Intel Museum allows guests to gain an interactive, inside look at what it's like inside a highly automated silicon chip factory.


  • Completed in 2014, Levi's Stadium, the Home of the San Francisco 49ers, has become one of the most prominent sports and entertainment venues in the world.


