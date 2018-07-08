TRAVEL

BAY AREA LIFE: Plan the perfect getaway to San Antonio!

EMBED </>More Videos

Teeming with rich culture, history, interactive attractions, and Instagram-worthy sites, your memorable family vacation awaits in San Antonio! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Teeming with rich culture, history, interactive attractions, and Instagram-worthy sites, your memorable family vacation awaits in San Antonio!

Visit a number of gorgeous locations including the lush Japanese Tea Gardens complete with a 60-foot waterfall, the scenic Hays St. Bridge overlooking the city, and the colorful Market Square featuring fabulous finds. Experience history and adventure as you traverse the four Spanish colonial missions, view awe-inspiring sanctuaries, tour centuries-old caverns, and explore exotic wildlife at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch!

Be sure to check out the iconic San Antonio River Walk, a must-see oasis of cypress-lined paths located just steps away from the city's cultural hot spots and attractions. With Southwest's new nonstop flight from Oakland (OAK) to San Antonio (SAT), enjoy world-class service on your way to one of the most emblematic cities in the United States.

For more information on traveling to beautiful San Antonio, visit this page.

For the latest segments of Bay Area life, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbay area lifetravel tipsair traveltexastourismTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital goes the extra mile for stroke patients
Aloha Friday July Sweepstakes
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Summer road trip tips: How to stay safe and save money
More Travel
Top Stories
Bay Area Buddhists send prayers to Thai soccer team trapped in cave
Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment
4 Thai soccer players rescued from cave
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Insider attack in Afghanistan killed soldier from California
Two killed in San Jose VTA crash
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Show More
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
Netflix removing online review system
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest in Montana
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie
More News