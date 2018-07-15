BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: The perfect road trip to the Capay Valley!

EMBED </>More Videos

Cache Creek Casino Resort is your one stop source for fun, entertainment, and relaxation! (KGO)

BROOKE, Calif. (KGO) --
The perfect road trip to the Capay Valley!

Cache Creek Casino Resort is your one stop source for fun, entertainment, and relaxation! Located in sunny Brooks, California, the 415,000-square foot property features thousands of slot machines, eight restaurants, numerous concerts and comedy shows, an outdoor swimming pool, a casino gift shop, and so much more! From its beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985, Cache Creek has grown exponentially now boasting over 100 table games, a 6-table Poker Room, and a 200-room luxury hotel and health spa. The Casino Resort continues to develop with a hotel expansion slated for completion in 2019.

Address:
14455 CA-16, Brooks, CA 95606
https://www.cachecreek.com/

Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room:
Overlooking the hills of Northern California's Capay Valley, Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room possesses over 14,000 acres of production, making it one of the most diverse farming operations in Yolo County. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, this Tribe strives to honor and preserve their ancestor's legacy, as well as the fertile valley that houses their culture and tradition. Making and selling a plethora of products, including olive oil, vinegar, and wildflower honey, Séka Hills cultivates through a lens of environmental stewardship in all of its operations.

Address:
19326 Rd 78, Brooks, CA 95606
http://www.sekahills.com/

Road Trip Diner:
The Road Trip Bar & Grill serves classic American food with locally sourced ingredients for a Capay, California twist. With a bevy of beverages offered at the 25-foot Brazilian stone bar, an outdoor Beer & Wine Garden, a summer concert series, and weekly specials, this bar and grill makes for the perfect stop on a family road trip through Yolo County.

Address:
24989 CA-16, Capay, CA 95607
http://www.roadtripbg.com/the-road-trip-bar-a-grill/

For the latest segments of Bay Area life, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcasinovacationbay area lifewhere you livewineCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Make your dream kitchen a reality!
BAY AREA LIFE: Learn about the past, present and future of Santa Clara!
BAY AREA LIFE: Rock out to 'School of Rock!'
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital goes the extra mile for stroke patients
More bay area life
TRAVEL
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200K for space rides
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts
More Travel
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
More News