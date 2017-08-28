Because officials "are unable to predict with any certainty when the Port of Galveston will re-open," Carnival Cruise Line has announced new plans for the week for ships that had been bound for the port, as well as cancellations.The Port of Galveston, which was closed due to conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey, is expected to remain closed until weather permits access and a port assessment has been completed. This is expected to happen late this week at the earliest.Both Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor made a stop in New Orleans Saturday to replenish supplies and provide guests the option to disembark the ships.Carnival Breeze departed Cozumel Saturday afternoon after an extra night in port. Guests from all three ships will be given the option to disembark in New Orleans in the next two days.By mid-week, all three ships will head towards Galveston to take advantage of the first opportunity to enter the port while remaining a safe distance from the storm.The Aug. 26 sailings of Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom, and the Aug. 27 voyage of Carnival Breeze have been cancelled, the cruise company announced. Passengers for those cruises will be given a refund along with credit toward a future cruise booked in the next 60 days.