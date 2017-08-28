HURRICANE HARVEY

Carnival makes new plans, cancels cruises due to Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Port of Galveston closed to marine traffic due to conditions from Harvey. (Shutterstock)

GALVESTON, Texas --
Because officials "are unable to predict with any certainty when the Port of Galveston will re-open," Carnival Cruise Line has announced new plans for the week for ships that had been bound for the port, as well as cancellations.

The Port of Galveston, which was closed due to conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey, is expected to remain closed until weather permits access and a port assessment has been completed. This is expected to happen late this week at the earliest.

Both Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor made a stop in New Orleans Saturday to replenish supplies and provide guests the option to disembark the ships.

Carnival Breeze departed Cozumel Saturday afternoon after an extra night in port. Guests from all three ships will be given the option to disembark in New Orleans in the next two days.

By mid-week, all three ships will head towards Galveston to take advantage of the first opportunity to enter the port while remaining a safe distance from the storm.

The Aug. 26 sailings of Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom, and the Aug. 27 voyage of Carnival Breeze have been cancelled, the cruise company announced. Passengers for those cruises will be given a refund along with credit toward a future cruise booked in the next 60 days.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelcruise shipboatingboats
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
JJ Watt, Texans react to Harvey, pledge money
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More hurricane harvey
TRAVEL
Hurricane Harvey strands 4 ships with 20,000 passengers in the Gulf
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
7 On Your Side helps couple recover personal info after gov't loses documents
Drivers confused by changes at San Francisco garage
More Travel
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
Breweries canning water to help Harvey victims
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
6 feared dead in Houston after van reportedly swept away
Show More
Booming rat population keeps Bay Area techs busy
Trumps plan to travel to Texas Tuesday amid Harvey
Facebook's Zuckerberg, wife pen note to new baby girl
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
More News
Top Video
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Why you should file your Harvey insurance claim now
Breweries canning water to help Harvey victims
More Video