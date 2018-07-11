DRIVING

The best and worst cities to drive in, according to WalletHub

EMBED </>More Videos

The worst cities to drive in according to WalletHub. (WLS)

Chicago leaves much to be desired when it comes driving.

The Windy City was named the tenth-worst U.S. city to drive in on a new WalletHub list published Tuesday.

The personal finance website compared the 100 largest cities across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and Infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.

RELATED: The worst commutes in the U.S. and world revealed

It's a lot to take in when considering drivers annually spend an average of more than 290 hours on the road. That's equivalent of a seven-week vacation. Add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestion, and WalletHub's collective tab comes to about $124 billion annually, or $1,700 per household.

Raleigh, North Carolina was named the best city to drive in. Detroit was named the worst.

Best Cities for Driving

1. Raleigh, NC
2. Corpus Christi, TX
3. Orlando, FL
4. Greensboro, NC

5. Plano, TX
6. Winston-Salem, NC
7. Durham, NC
8. El Paso, TX
9. Jacksonville, FL
10. Tampa, FL

Worst Cities for Driving

91. Chicago, IL
92. Los Angeles, CA

93. Newark, NJ
94. New York, NY
95. Boston, MA
96. Seattle, WA
97. Philadelphia, PA
98. Oakland, CA
99. San Francisco, CA
100. Detroit, MI
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveldrivingu.s. & worldChicagotrafficChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRIVING
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
Carpool lanes could be coming to SF freeways
DMV: 2,500 disabled parking cheaters busted
Sinkhole swallows car in Minnesota
More driving
TRAVEL
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
BAY AREA LIFE: Learn about the past, present and future of Santa Clara!
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital goes the extra mile for stroke patients
More Travel
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News