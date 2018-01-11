AIR TRAVEL

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: FAA investigating why plane nearly landed on wrong runway at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why an Aeromexico flight from Mexico City nearly landed on the wrong runway at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning, ABC7 News has learned.

Aeromexico Flight 668 was given clearance to land on Runway 28R at SFO Airport, but for unknown reasons, the pilots aligned the Boeing 737-800 with the runway next to it, 28L.

At the same time, a Virgin America Airbus A320 was stopped on Runway 28L awaiting take-off to Kona, Hawaii, according to the FAA.

When Air Traffic Controllers noticed the mistake, they ordered the Aeromexico flight to abort the landing one mile from the airport. The pilots complied with the order and landed safely after making a second approach to SFO.

RELATED: Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport

The Virgin America flight departed without incident.

Air Traffic Control audio reviewed by ABC7 News indicated the pilots acknowledged the correct runway they were told to land on.

The FAA said the Aeromexico pilots had been using their instrument landing system during the approach, which provides guidance to the pilots when landing in low visibility.

RELATED: NTSB investigating after Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at SFO

The FAA plans to interview the pilots as part of their investigation.

Aeromexico says they are "investigating the events."


Tuesday's incident follows a near mishap in July 2017 when an Air Canada flight from Toronto almost landed on a taxiway at SFO that was crowded with planes.

The FAA is investigating the Air Canada incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Written and produced by Tim Jue
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelplane accidentflight emergencyairport newsNTSBinvestigationairline industrySan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NTSB investigating separate safety incidents at SFO
Air traffic control footage shows questionable Air Canada landing
Sources say evidence deleted in SFO Air Canada incident
Plane may have flown over 2 aircraft by 100 feet at SFO
NTSB investigating SFO Air Canada flight incident
Air Canada flight nearly lands on SFO taxiway
AIR TRAVEL
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Hidden Adventures: Buck Rock Fire Lookout
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200K for space rides
BAY AREA LIFE: Plan the perfect getaway to San Antonio!
Flight crew helps dog in distress
More air travel
TRAVEL
Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
Aloha Friday August Sweepstakes
East Bay man books Paris vacation home on Travelocity, finds out it's a scam
More Travel
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News