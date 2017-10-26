The FAA is rolling out new security measures starting Thursday for passengers coming into the United States.Airlines worldwide will now be asking more questions about your trip, and what's in your bag.Airlines have to start new screening procedures Thursday for U.S.-bound flights because of new security guidelines form the American Government.Airlines will now ask passengers about their trip and their luggage. They also could inspect your personal electronic devices. Delta Airlines has said it is telling travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flight to get through this new screening.The Trump Administration at first planned to ban laptops on flights on some middle east airlines, but scrapped that idea, and instead introduced these new guidelines.