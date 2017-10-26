AIRLINE INDUSTRY

FAA rolls out new security measures for airline passengers entering United States

Airline passengers are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The FAA is rolling out new security measures starting Thursday for passengers coming into the United States.

Airlines worldwide will now be asking more questions about your trip, and what's in your bag.

Airlines have to start new screening procedures Thursday for U.S.-bound flights because of new security guidelines form the American Government.

Airlines will now ask passengers about their trip and their luggage. They also could inspect your personal electronic devices. Delta Airlines has said it is telling travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flight to get through this new screening.

The Trump Administration at first planned to ban laptops on flights on some middle east airlines, but scrapped that idea, and instead introduced these new guidelines.
Click here for more stories on immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationmiddle eastu.s. & worldFAAairlineair travelairline industrySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Travelers react to NAACP advisory on American Airlines
NAACP issues travel advisory for American Airlines passengers
FAA investigates another questionable Air Canada landing at SFO
FAA continues investigation of close calls with Air Canada at SFO
North Bay fire smoke continues to impact SFO flights
More airline industry
TRAVEL
Travelers react to NAACP advisory on American Airlines
NAACP issues travel advisory for American Airlines passengers
FAA investigates another questionable Air Canada landing at SFO
FAA continues investigation of close calls with Air Canada at SFO
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
More Travel
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Thursday
49ers and police unions to sign pledge for bump stock ban
Ashley Judd opens up to Diane Sawyer about Harvey Weinstein allegations
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
SJ homicide suspects linked to brothels, violent crimes
SF residents meet after gun battle at Airbnb rental
Santa Rosa Kaiser reopens after dramatic Tubbs Fire evacuation
Show More
Tests show 3 SF schools with high levels of lead in water
Seniors who sheltered fire evacuees planning reunion party
Officials: Senior living center removed fire debris without permit
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos