PHILADELPHIA --Federal airline regulators say they will order inspections on engine fan blades like the one involved in fatal failure that killed a woman in a plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
The Federal Aviation Administration said late Wednesday that it will issue a directive in the next two weeks to require inspections of certain CFM56-7B engines.
That's the type of engine that suffered a failure on a Southwest Airlines plane on Tuesday. Debris from the engine hit the plane and damaged a window, leading to a woman being partially blown out. The woman later died and seven people were hurt in the flight scheduled to go from New York to Dallas.
The directive will require ultrasonic inspections of fan blades when they reach a certain number of takeoffs and landings. Blades that fail inspection will have to be replaced.
