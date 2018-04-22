Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500

A free airline snack wound up costing one woman $500.Crystal Tadlock says a Delta flight attendant gave her an apple toward the end of her flight from Paris.She took the piece of fruit and put it in her carry-on bag. When she went through customs, an agent pulled out the apple in a plastic pouch from Delta."He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, well yeah, I didn't understand why he was asking that question, and he said 'it's about to get a whole lot more expensive after I charge you $500," said Tadlock.Tadlock says Delta should not have given out apples or at least warned passengers not to take them off the plane.In a statement, Delta would only say, 'they encourage customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols.'