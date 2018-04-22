A free airline snack wound up costing one woman $500.
Crystal Tadlock says a Delta flight attendant gave her an apple toward the end of her flight from Paris.
RELATED: Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
She took the piece of fruit and put it in her carry-on bag. When she went through customs, an agent pulled out the apple in a plastic pouch from Delta.
"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, well yeah, I didn't understand why he was asking that question, and he said 'it's about to get a whole lot more expensive after I charge you $500," said Tadlock.
RELATED: Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight
Tadlock says Delta should not have given out apples or at least warned passengers not to take them off the plane.
In a statement, Delta would only say, 'they encourage customers to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protection protocols.'
Click here for more stories related to air travel.
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
AIR TRAVEL
More air travel
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories
More News