Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history

The busiest day in airline history was predicted for June 29, 2018, so expect long lines throughout the day if you plan to get out of town. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The busiest day in airline history was predicted for June 29, 2018, so expect long lines throughout the day if you plan to get out of town.

A lot of folks are planning to take an extended Fourth of July holiday and that means record numbers are leaving town, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It's because the holiday falls in the middle of the week next week. According to Bloomberg News, an estimated 2.6 million people are expected to fly on Friday.

Air travel will be tough and traffic will be heavy on the roads, so give yourself plenty of time to get to your destinations.

RELATED: Summer road trip tips on how to stay safe, save money

The AAA says nearly 47 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles over the entire holiday.

An estimated 5.4 million Californians are expected to travel this weekend, and that is nearly more than 300,000 compared to last year's all-time high.
Click here for more stories and videos about travel.
