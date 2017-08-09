Gas prices on the rise in the Bay Area, all of California

Gas prices in the Bay Area and the entire state are on the rise.West Coast refineries are increasing production ahead of the August 21st eclipse.They expect a lot of gas usage by people driving to viewing locations.California drivers paid on average $2.96 for a gallon of gas, which is up 3 cents from a month ago.In the Bay Area, gas prices are also up 3 cents in the last month.San Franciscans pay the most for gas in the Bay Area at $3.12 per gallon.Californians pay the most for gas in the lower 48 states.