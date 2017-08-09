GAS PRICES

Gas prices on the rise in the Bay Area, all of California

Nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Gas prices in the Bay Area and the entire state are on the rise.

West Coast refineries are increasing production ahead of the August 21st eclipse.

They expect a lot of gas usage by people driving to viewing locations.

California drivers paid on average $2.96 for a gallon of gas, which is up 3 cents from a month ago.

In the Bay Area, gas prices are also up 3 cents in the last month.

San Franciscans pay the most for gas in the Bay Area at $3.12 per gallon.

Californians pay the most for gas in the lower 48 states.

