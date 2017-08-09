Gas prices on the rise in the Bay Area, all of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Gas prices in the Bay Area and the entire state are on the rise.
West Coast refineries are increasing production ahead of the August 21st eclipse.
They expect a lot of gas usage by people driving to viewing locations.
California drivers paid on average $2.96 for a gallon of gas, which is up 3 cents from a month ago.
In the Bay Area, gas prices are also up 3 cents in the last month.
San Franciscans pay the most for gas in the Bay Area at $3.12 per gallon.
Californians pay the most for gas in the lower 48 states.
