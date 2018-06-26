TRAVEL

Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport

EMBED </>More Videos

It is unclear how the man was able to exit his plane to run on the tarmac. (Peter Gourlay/Twitter)

A man who reportedly exited his plane from the wing was seen running on the taxiway of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.



A video posted to Twitter shows the man running towards a plane that, according to the video shooter Garth Magness, was not the plane the man exited from. Magness said that the man tried to board his plane from the outside.


Atlanta Airport PIO Elise Durham told ABC News that the man was on flight DL 192 from Miami. The airport reported that the man is in custody and that there are no impacts to operations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newsviral videotwitter
TRAVEL
Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife
Bay Area LIFE: Discover the Capay Valley!
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
Video of TSA patting down 96-year-old woman sparks outrage
More Travel
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News