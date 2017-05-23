TRAVEL

No climbers allowed at Half Dome for Memorial Day Weekend

Climbers won't be able to scale Yosemite's Half Dome this Memorial Day Weekend.

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KGO) --
Climbers won't be able to scale Yosemite's Half Dome this Memorial Day Weekend.

Massive amounts of snow is delaying the installation of two metal cables that allow hikers to scale the last 400 feet to the summit without rock climbing equipment.

They normally go up the Friday before the holiday weekend. But now it looks like they won't be installed until June 2 at the earliest.

Anyone who paid for a Half Dome hiking permit for May 26 or before the cables are installed will get a refund.

