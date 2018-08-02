Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Organizers are preparing a big block party in San Francisco, to celebrate the opening of the new Salesforce Transit Center.
Today ABC7 News got a tour of the nearly completed Rooftop Garden.
It's a tranquil open-space sitting nearly seventy feet above the sidewalks below.
On Saturday, August 11th, members of the public will be able to tour the center, and even walk on the new sky-bridge that will carry busses into the terminal, directly from the Bay Bridge.
If you want to get in on the celebration, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority has a link on their website, click here.