Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening

Organizers are preparing a big block party in San Francisco, to celebrate the opening of the new Salesforce Transit Center.Today ABC7 News got a tour of the nearly completed Rooftop Garden.It's a tranquil open-space sitting nearly seventy feet above the sidewalks below.On Saturday, August 11th, members of the public will be able to tour the center, and even walk on the new sky-bridge that will carry busses into the terminal, directly from the Bay Bridge.