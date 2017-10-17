TRAVEL

Here's why some Americans might soon need a passport to fly within the U.S.

(Shutterstock)

Frequent fliers who take international trips know to bring along their passport, but what about just for traveling around the country?

Beginning early next year, the REAL ID Act will tighten requirements to fly, and some states' driver's licenses might not make the cut.

Here's what you should know about the act.

What is REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act mandates what kinds of IDs can be used to access federal facilities, enter nuclear power plants and board federally regulated aircraft, in order to increase security in these areas. This means that, once the act goes into full effect, your state-issued ID must be compliant if you want to use it to board flights, including domestic.

How do I know if my state is affected?

Currently, a little more than half of states are compliant. If you live in one of these states, you can keep using your state-issued ID to fly. All other states are under review or have been given an extension. Residents of those states may have to use other forms of identification when the act goes into effect.

This map shows the REAL ID status of state-issued IDs as of October 17, 2017.


See which states are compliant and which are not yet.

Didn't this come up years ago?

The REAL ID legislation was passed by Congress in 2005. Since then, the Department of Homeland Security has been working with states to review state-issued IDs and decide which are REAL ID-compliant and what changes need to be made.

When does it take effect?

If you live in a non-compliant state, you can keep using your driver's license to fly domestically until the grace period ends on January 22, 2018. Some states have an extension and you can keep using it until October 1, 2020.

Will I really need my passport to fly domestically?

If your state is not compliant by the end of its grace period or extension, you will need to fly with a different form of identification that is TSA-approved. You would need a passport unless you have a different form of accepted ID, such as a U.S. military ID. See the full list at the bottom of this factsheet.

If you are planning to fly using a passport and don't yet have one, start planning soon. Routine processing can take up to 6 weeks.

See the Transportation Security Administration's website for more FAQs about REAL ID.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair travellawsReal IDpassportnationalu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Finnair Flight 666 goes to 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
BART board member cleans San Francisco's 16th Street station
Enter to win 120,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
More Travel
Top Stories
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Show More
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
ABC7 News weather forecast: Poor air quality, skies clearing
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Crews batltle Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
More Photos