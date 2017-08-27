HURRICANE HARVEY

Port of Galveston closed to marine traffic due to conditions from Harvey

(Shutterstock)

GALVESTON, Texas --
The Port of Galveston has been closed to all marine traffic until further notice due to conditions from Harvey.

The port is expected to remain closed until weather permits access and a port assessment has been completed. This is expected to happen no sooner than Tuesday, and possibly later.

Both Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor made a stop in New Orleans Saturday to replenish supplies and provide guests the option to disembark the ships.

Carnival Breeze departed Cozumel Saturday afternoon after an extra night in port and will make a brief stop in New Orleans Monday to replenish supplies. Guests will also be given the option to terminate their cruise and disembark at that point.

All three ships will head towards Galveston to take advantage of the first opportunity to enter the port while remaining a safe distance from the storm.

For voyages scheduled to depart between yesterday and today, the cruise line plans to operate shortened cruises with itineraries dependent upon when the ships can return to Galveston. Guests who sail on these shortened voyages will receive a future cruise credit.
