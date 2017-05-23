AIR TRAVEL

SFO-bound plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport

Newark Airport is closed after a reported engine fire on an SFO-bound plane. (Photo by lilaibrahim/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey --
Newark Airport is closed after a reported engine fire on an SFO-bound plane. The plane was still on the tarmac and all passengers were evacuated safely.

United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was supposed to depart at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

Passengers of the plane were evacuated by using the slide.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished.

A passenger who says she was on the flight, Lila Ibrahim, tweeted that passengers are in the lounge now and spirits are good. People are sharing phones with those who left theirs on plane.

She says the flight attendant yelled for passengers to get off and they exited safely down the slide as police and fire came to the scene.

United Airlines released a statement saying: "During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft. At this time we have a report of only one minor injury. Customers are being transported back to the terminal. We are working to get our customers to San Francisco as soon as possible."

Stay with ABC7 News for more details on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
