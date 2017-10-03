Anyone traveling out of the San Francisco International Airport late Tuesday night may want to plan to arrive early because the airport is going to be conducting its annual full-scale emergency drill.People may notice a lot of emergency personnel or vehicles. The purpose of this drill is to test the facility's response to a simulated terrorist attack in Terminal 1.The exercise is scheduled to run from midnight to 2 a.m. and as a result, Air-Tran will not stop at Terminal 1 during that time.