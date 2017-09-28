TRAVEL

Software glitch causes check-in delays at airports worldwide

EMBED </>More Videos

The Spain-based company Amadeus, which provides software to airports, airlines and the tourism industry, confirmed Thursday that a network issue caused disruption to some of its systems and services.

MADRID --
Authorities say passengers at airports around the world have suffered some delays because of a problem with check-in systems.

The Spain-based company Amadeus, which provides software to airports, airlines and the tourism industry, confirmed Thursday that a network issue caused disruption to some of its systems and services.

It said its technical teams identified the cause of the problem and services were gradually being restored.

It would not say how many airlines or airports were affected.

London's Heathrow airport said a small number of airlines were experiencing intermittent issues with their check-in systems at airports around the world. It said there might be delays but that passengers would be able to check in.

Officials said there were 17 half-hour delays at the San Francisco International Airport.

Other Bay Area airports have not reported any delays at this time.

Click here for more stories and videos about airport news.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairport newsu.s. & worldcomputers
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Why holiday travelers should book trips this week
Most fun U.S. cities of 2017
Mount Umunhum draws crowds on first day open
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in deadly officer-involved shooting in Emeryville
Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home
President Trump waives Jones Act to speed help to Puerto Rico
Motion for new trial for the man convicted of killing Sierra LaMar
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder and pop culture icon, dead at 91
Officers drag woman from Southwest flight after alleged dispute about dogs
I-TEAM: Russian journalist fears for her life, insight into U.S. controversies
Mayor inspects security scanners placed in NYC school 1 day after deadly stabbing
Show More
Accused NSA leaker says she smuggled classified docs in her pantyhose
Trump adviser 'can't guarantee' taxes won't go up for middle class
Investigators ask for witness video in deadly Emeryville shooting
Trump gets in feud with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg
UC Berkeley scholar discovers Mark Twain manuscript that inspires new children's book
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Suspect ID'd in deadly officer-involved shooting in Emeryville
Officers drag woman from Southwest flight after alleged dispute about dogs
Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home
More Video